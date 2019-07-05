Unborn twins died after attack on pregnant mother

Image caption Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Edinburgh

A heavily-pregnant woman lost the twins she was carrying after being viciously attacked by the father of the unborn children, a court has heard.

Stephen Ramsay, 36, repeatedly punched Lisa Donaldson, 35, throttled her and stabbed her in the neck in Glenrothes.

The attack resulted in the deaths of both of Ms Donaldson's unborn children. She was 32-weeks pregnant at the time.

Ramsay has admitted attempting to murder her. Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court was told that Ramsay had falsely accused Ms Donaldson of stealing money he had made while pretending to be homeless on the streets of Edinburgh.

He attacked her in the home they shared in February of this year. Police officers kicked in the door of the Delgatie Court property and found Ramsay straddling Ms Donaldson with his hands around her neck.

Bruising and swelling

Ms Donaldson was unconscious and the floor around her was saturated with blood. Her throat had been cut and she was almost unrecognisable because of bruising and swelling to her face.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where an emergency section was carried out to deliver the baby boy and girl, but both were dead.

The court was told that Ms Donaldson named her twins Edith and Ajay.

The medical opinion was that both had died as a result of the attack on their mother, who was initially put into a medically-induced coma.

She suffered a spinal cord injury because of the stab wound to her neck and respiratory arrest, along with extensive bruising and at least 22 separate injuries on her torso alone.

She also suffered brain damage and was left with balance problems in the wake of the attack.

Previous convictions

When he was told the babies were dead, Ramsay told police officers: "I've murdered my kids. I don't deserve to be treated. I deserve to die, just kill me now."

He has extensive previous convictions including for assault, theft and fraud, and was under the influence of drink, prescription medication and illegal drugs at the time of the attack.

Ramsay admitted attempting to murder Ms Donaldson while knowing that was 32 weeks pregnant with twins.

The charge stated that he compressed her throat and restricted her breathing, repeatedly punching her and striking her on the neck with a knife causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to her life and causing serious injuries and significant blood loss which caused the death of the unborn babies.

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence until 27 September and he was remanded in custody.