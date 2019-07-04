Ship detained in Leith port over unpaid wages

Image caption The Alexander Tvardovskiy was built in 1995-96 and was previously flagged in Russia

A cargo ship has been detained in Leith port in Edinburgh for non-payment of wages to Russian sailors on board.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed it had found "several deficiencies" with the Cook Islands-flagged Alexander Tvardovskiy.

The vessel was also missing valid international safety management (ISM) and ship security (ISSC) certificates.

It will remain in Leith "until the seafarers' wages are paid and other identified deficiencies are rectified".

An MCA statement added: "The MCA is working closely with the owner and the ship's master to address the various issues raised by the inspection.

"The vessel will not be allowed to sail until the MCA has re-inspected the vessel and is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified."

It is not the first time the Alexander Tvardovskiy, which was formerly flagged in Russia, has encountered trouble in UK waters.

In August 2012 the 90m-long ship collided with dredger UKD Bluefin and another general cargo vessel, Wilson Hawk, off Immingham in North East Lincolnshire.