Image copyright Angie Brown Image caption Thick black smoke could be seen in the area

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from offices and properties in the Holyrood area of Edinburgh.

A fire broke out around Hammermen's Entry, between Holyrood Road and the Royal Mile, causing thick black smoke to envelop the area.

People in the area described hearing around a dozen explosions.

Police have closed Holyrood Road as workers and residents were moved away from the area.

Initial reports suggest an outdoor electrical sub-station may have caught fire.

The fire service were called at 12:35 with police and ambulance crews also in attendance.

Image copyright Graeme Esson

Anna Grant, from Edinburgh, was at work at Whiteburn, a property developer in nearby Jacksons Entry, when she saw black smoke billowing outside her office window.

"I was concerned and could smell plastic," she told BBC Scotland. "So I went outside and could see places being cordoned off and fire engines and police arriving.

"I suddenly heard multiple explosions or banging noises, repetitive noises that were loud and echoing down the closes.

"The police started yelling at us to run down the road and clear the area. I was quite scared, especially as the Queen is in town and we are right beside the parliament and the [Holyrood] Palace.

"I'm still shaking and wondering what has happened and if everyone is OK."

The Queen was visiting Gorgie Farm on Thursday as part of a week-long stay in the capital.