A boy has been treated in hospital for a head injury after being hit by a car in Fife.

The seven-year-old was struck at 11:15 on Monday by a Ford Ka on the A91 Low Road, near to the Burnside Auto Centre, in Auchtermuchty.

The boy was treated at Ninewells Hospital and released on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old female driver of the car stopped immediately at the scene and helped police officers with their inquiries.

Police Scotland said: "As a result, no further investigation is required in relation to this incident."

Officers are keen to avoid similar incidents over the school summer holidays and have urged parents and guardians to help keep young people safe.