Image caption Eileen Dyson told the inquiry words were inadequate to describe the enormity of her pain and suffering over a 30-year period

A woman, given infected blood in a transfusion after giving birth to her first child, said she suffered 30 years of "indescribable" pain and loss.

Eileen Dyson told the Infected Blood Inquiry she was given three units of blood after a difficult labour at Bellshill maternity hospital in 1988.

She became ill within days and was taken during the night to an infectious disease unit, separated from her baby.

She was not told she had Hepatitis C until almost six years later.

On the second day of evidence as the inquiry sits in Edinburgh, Mrs Dyson spoke of the profound effect being given infected blood had on her life.

Financially secure

She described how, at the age of 29, she was very successful in her work as an international tax manager in a major accountancy firm. She looked forward to becoming a partner and securing her family's financial future.

Her first child, Keith was born after an emergency caesarean section in 1988. She was given three units of blood and moved to a high dependency ward.

Within a few days, she became violently sick and was moved out of the maternity ward.

Image caption Sir Brian Langstaff is chairing the inquiry

Mrs Dyson said: "I was wakened in the night and removed because they said I was a risk to the other others and babies.

"I was put in an ambulance and didn't know where I was going. They took me to the infectious diseases unit at Monklands Hospital. There were no lights, no windows - it was an isolation unit with sealed doors and the staff wore protective clothing."

Mrs Dyson did not see her newborn son for the first week of his life.

After a week she was sent home and told to enjoy her new baby. She said no one told her what had been wrong with her.

Complications a month later saw her given two more units of blood and the following year she required emergency surgery on her liver and 30 units of blood after her portal vein was punctured.

During the next five years, Mrs Dyson remained unwell and in constant pain. She had a daughter, Julie in 1989 and found caring for the two young children difficult.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eileen Dyson received multiple blood transfusions after the birth of her son and subsequent complications

After years of poor health she was admitted for a week of tests in December 1993 and then told in January 1994 that she had Hepatitis C.

She said: "They said it was a virus, usually found in drug users or those with a lot of sexual partners. I was confused. I didn't take drugs and had married young. The doctors were evasive and uncomfortable when I asked them how it happened.

"They wouldn't answer my questions and told me they would now monitor me every three months for cancer and cirrhosis. They just said I should go home and they would see me in three months."

Mrs Dyson contacted the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service to try to trace the batch numbers but said staff were rude and dismissive. A statement was issued by the Scottish blood transfusion service offering sincere apologies to Ms Dyson.

In the years that followed, she was made to attend blood screening appointments where she had two-hour waits with her two young children alongside drug users who offered her drugs.

The stigma of the disease led to her losing friends and her career.

She said it was only after she received treatment in France that she realised how badly she was treated by the NHS in Scotland.

Image caption The Penrose Inquiry was limited in who it could call as witnesses

In 2008, it was discovered that all Mrs Dyson's medical records from hospitals in Glasgow and in Lanarkshire had been destroyed.

In 2009 Mrs Dyson was able to receive treatment for her condition for the first time. By 2016 she was told she was clear of the Hepatitis C virus but remains in poor health and may become a candidate for a liver transplant in the future.

The inquiry, headed by Sir Brian Langstaff, heard a statement from Mrs Dyson regarding the impact of the past 30 years on her mental health.

It said: "Words are inadequate and fail to convey the whole truth. The enormity of my pain and suffering remains hidden and indescribable."

Mrs Dyson described poor treatment in many different Scottish hospitals as endemic, describing it as "an abuse of power by doctors and nursing staff" when she was at her most vulnerable.

'You attack the family'

She described having to rely on benefits and her husband's salary and the losses suffered by her two children who had to care for her from an early age.

She said: "Now that I am approaching old age, I have no pension, I have no savings and we cannot clear our mortgage."

She finished her evidence by telling Sir Brian: "Although I sit here as a woman infected, I represent the family. When you poison a mother with infected blood when she is giving birth, you attack the family. I am here for every family that has gone through this terrible ordeal."

The UK-wide public inquiry is in Scotland for two weeks to hear from patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis from contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s, and from the families of people who were infected.

An earlier public inquiry into contaminated blood products in Scotland was labelled a "whitewash" by victims.

The Penrose Inquiry - published in 2015 - took six years and cost more than £12m, though its powers and terms of reference were limited.