Councillors have agreed to investigate appointing a "night mayor" in Edinburgh to help curb disputes with local residents and the authorities.

Similar positions already exist in cities like New York and Paris.

The nightlife co-ordinator post could lead to new restrictions on pop-up venues and one-off events.

Edinburgh Community Safety Partnership is to discuss proposals to explore options for the role, which it could part-fund, over the next 12 months.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.