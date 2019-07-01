Night mayor plan to curb disputes in Edinburgh
- 1 July 2019
Councillors have agreed to investigate appointing a "night mayor" in Edinburgh to help curb disputes with local residents and the authorities.
Similar positions already exist in cities like New York and Paris.
The nightlife co-ordinator post could lead to new restrictions on pop-up venues and one-off events.
Edinburgh Community Safety Partnership is to discuss proposals to explore options for the role, which it could part-fund, over the next 12 months.
Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.