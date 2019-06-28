Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ann Drummond's death is being treated as suspicious

A woman who died after being found seriously injured in a burning car in West Lothian has been named by police.

She was 47-year-old Ann Drummond from Livingston.

Ms Drummond had significant burns and a head injury when she was discovered near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at 18:15 on Tuesday. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

A man, also 47, was found next to her and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Drummond died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

Police said inquiries were continuing.