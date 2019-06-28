Image copyright RPS Image caption Archaeologists unearthed a 15th Century stone building during the excavation

Archaeological relics dating back to the 10th Century have been unearthed during groundwork for a new hotel in Edinburgh.

The discoveries were made at the India Buildings site in Victoria Street, which is being tuned into a hotel by Virgin Group.

Objects uncovered in the dig included jewellery, footwear, and tools.

The hotel's opening has been put back until 2021 in light of the historical discoveries.

Parts of the original city walls have also been discovered during the excavation work.

Edinburgh City Council archaeologist John Lawson told the Edinburgh Evening News that the project was one of the "most significant urban excavations ever undertaken in Scotland."

Image copyright RPS Image caption One of the major discoveries was an 11th Century stone floor

Image copyright AOC Archaeology Image caption A medieval gaming dice was uncovered during the excavation

Mr Lawson said that a series of buildings which pre-dated the the formation of the medieval town in the 12th Century had been found for the first time.

He said that the quality of the items' preservation had been "outstanding".

Virgin Hotels chief executive Raul Leal said: "We always knew India Buildings was a special place and a very special development, though I'm not sure we could have guessed just how amazing it really is.

"A unique insight has been gained into life in Edinburgh and the city's development over nearly 1,000 years."