Image copyright Police Scotland

Images of two women police want to trace following a serious assault in Edinburgh have been released.

The incident happened between 21:30 and 22:30 on Saturday 16 March 2019 at The Three Sisters in The Cowgate.

A 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and needed hospital treatment.

The first woman is white, about 30-years-old, of slim build with long dark hair. She was wearing black clothing and hoop earrings.

The second woman is white, about 30-years-old, of medium build, medium-length blonde hair and was wearing a beige jacket. She had the Scotland flag painted on her cheek.

Det Con Kelly McGarvey, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a serious incident which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to her hand.

"In addition to urging anyone who was in the premises to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the two women in these photos.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."