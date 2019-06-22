Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Servicemen and women march through Edinburgh for Armed Forces Day

  • 22 June 2019
servicemen and women march through central Edinburgh for the annual Armed Forces Day

Hundreds of servicemen and women have marched through central Edinburgh for the annual Armed Forces Day parade.

Veterans and serving personnel from across the armed forces paraded through the New Town in honour of those who have served in the military.

The salute was taken by the Lord Provost and senior officers.

Armed Forces Day is organised as an occasion for the public to show their support for the armed forces.

