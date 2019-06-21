Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Sean Barclay was originally jailed for eight years at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who stole guns from a Fife army cadet base has had his eight-year prison sentence cut by a year.

Sean Barclay ransacked the centre in Newport-on-Tay in May last year after climbing in through a smashed window.

Barclay, 28, fled with a firearms haul including three training rifles and £100 in cash.

He was jailed for three years for theft and five years for firearms charges. The theft sentence has now been reduced by 12 months on appeal.

In a written judgement, Lord Turnbull wrote: "The appellant relies on the totality principle and submits that the overall sentence imposed was one which the trial judge ought to have recognised as excessive.

"We are satisfied that there is some force in the submissions which were presented in support of this ground of appeal and we shall give effect to it."