The energy firm EDF has agreed to talks over the future of mothballed BiFab yards in Fife, say union leaders.

The GMB are campaigning for the yards in Methil and Burntisland to secure work on a £2bn windfarm off the Fife coast.

A public meeting in Buckhaven on Thursday was told EDF, the Scottish government and BiFab's Canadian owners had agreed to meet unions next week.

EDF has refused to comment on claims the work could go to Indonesia.

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary in Scotland, said he was optimistic that talks would go ahead.

He said: "We are hoping that next week all the key players and decision makers can get around the table.

"We can stop apportioning blame, stop talking about why things aren't happening and we can start to hammer out the bones of a deal."

Speaking before the meeting, an EDF spokesman said: "We understand the NnG project is seen as critical to securing more work for the yard and we are working hard to make that a reality."