Staff at Lothian Buses have voted for strike action.

Unite said 91.3% of those who voted backed the industrial action after 63.2% of members took part in the ballot.

The union blamed the dispute on "poor workplace relations and a hostile culture at Lothian Buses".

The result could see more than 1,700 staff take part in strike action during the festival. Lothian Buses said it was in discussions with Unite.

Lyn Turner, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite members have delivered an emphatic result with over 90% voting in support of strike action at Lothian Buses.

"The scale of the result is testament to the lack of trust and confidence which Unite's 1,700 strong membership has in the current Lothian Buses management."

Ms Turner said the union would now enter talks with managers at the arbitration service Acas in the coming days.