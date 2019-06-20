Image caption The bodies of Valerie Richardson and Ross Thom were found at a property in East Neuk, Fife

A 49-year-woman found dead at a house in Fife was murdered by a man also found dead in the property, the BBC understands.

Police found Valerie Richardson and Ross Thom's bodies at the house in Links Place, Elie, at about 17:10 on Monday.

Officers say the death of Mr Thom, 39, from Cellardyke, is unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Det Insp Chris Mill, of Police Scotland, said: "We understand that these deaths have come as a great shock, not only to the local community in Elie but to the families of both individuals.

"Our specially-trained officers will continue to support the families with all the assistance they may require.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation of the property in Links Place and, along with the results of the post mortem, we are satisfied that Valerie Richardson's death is suspicious and is being treated as a murder.

"While an official cause of death has yet to be established for Ross Thom, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

"This appears to have been an isolated incident and no other individuals are being sought in connection with these deaths."