A series of green traffic signals along the Pride parade route in Edinburgh have been replaced with a range of diversity images.

Four designs have been created to represent lesbian, gay, trans and straight relationships, using recognised gender symbols on 35 lights.

Edinburgh Pride will march through the streets on Saturday.

Siemens Mobility will remove the signs after the parade when the roads are reopened to traffic.

Karen Doran, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment vice convener, said: "We're delighted to be helping to display these diversity symbols through the Old Town as part of this year's pride festival.

"We're proud to be an LGBT-friendly council and these special traffic signals drive home our message - we welcome everyone to our city."

Wilke Reints, managing director of Siemens Mobility's Intelligent Traffic Systems, said: "Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and our employees, and this is a great example of a simple idea having a major impact."