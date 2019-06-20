Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

In Pictures: Royal Highland Show 2019

  • 20 June 2019

A selection of images showing some of the animals due to compete at the 179th Royal Highland Show, which runs until Sunday.

Clydesdale horse Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption This year the spotlight will be on the iconic Clydesdale Horse in celebration of their place in farming at the turn of the 20th Century
Horse Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Laura Henry from Kinshaldy stables in Leuchars washes Denim ahead of The Royal Highland Show
Sheep Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption A sheep being hand clipped ahead of its appearance at The Royal Highland Show
Sheep Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Sheep arrive and are prepared ahead of their turn at this year's event
Sheep Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption The show will see more than 1,000 trade exhibitors and 2,150 livestock competitors involved in the event
Sheep Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption There will be more than 6,000 cattle, sheep, goats, horses and poultry on display for the public to see

