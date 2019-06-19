Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption MagicFest co-founders Svetlana McMahon and Kevin Quantum are bringing the festival to Edinburgh for its tenth year

Edinburgh's International Magical Festival is to disappear from the city's summer programme.

MagicFest, which normally takes place during festival season, will now reappear in December.

Organisers said the new-look festival would take a "more magical slot" over Christmas and New Year.

The event will feature performances, exhibitions and workshops for adults and children in its tenth year in the capital.

Co-founder Kevin Quantum said: "The time around Christmas and Hogmanay has always been closely associated with magic - so it's the perfect time for the festival.

"As ever we will be offering adults and children the chance to enjoy the very best in innovative, cutting-edge magic."

MagicFest has welcomed over 60,000 visitors since it began and has grown into Europe's biggest festival of its kind.

The festival will now take place from 27 December to 5 January.