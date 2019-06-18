Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Links Place, Elie

Two people have been found dead at a property in the East Neuk of Fife.

Police were called to the address in Links Place, Elie, at about 17:10 on Monday, after receiving a report of concern about the occupant.

Inside, a man and a woman were found dead.

A spokesman confirmed the deaths were being treated as unexplained, and said inquiries were continuing.