Image copyright HarrisonStevens Image caption Backers of the plan previously released images of how the centre might look

Work is to begin on Scotland's first artificial surf park after it won planning permission.

Wavegarden Scotland will turn Craigpark Quarry pit near Ratho into a lake with a machine recreating waves for any level of surfer.

Construction will start in the coming months, with the facility expected to be open to the public in spring 2021.

It promises to create 130 jobs and generate up to £11m for the local economy every year.

It will be able to generate 1,000 waves an hour.

'World-class' attraction

Wavegarden Scotland hopes it will be a "world-class" visitor attraction which will help develop surfing talent.

The project will involve the installation of underwater technology that can create waves - from slow moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres (6.5ft) high for experts.

Image copyright HarrisonStevens Image caption The surf park will be built in a Ratho quarry

Andy Hadden, the co-founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd, which is developing Wavegarden Scotland, said: "We already have some the world's best waves in Scotland and the scene is growing, with some great young talent coming through the ranks.

"Wavegarden Scotland will play a key role in encouraging and developing future Scottish surfers and putting this fantastic sport in the spotlight."

The company has also committed to build a footbridge over the Union Canal to improve links with its neighbour, the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.