Biker charged after police pursuit in Edinburgh

  • 17 June 2019

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has been charged with dangerous driving in Edinburgh.

A police helicopter was deployed when the biker failed to stop when signalled to do so by the police.

The incident happened in the north west of the city at about 21:00 on Saturday.

The man was arrested following a police pursuit.

