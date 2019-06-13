Man acquitted of baby murder bid in Edinburgh
A man has been acquitted of attacking a six-week-old baby girl who suffered 19 rib fractures in Edinburgh.
Nathan Elliot, 20, had faced a charge of attempting to murder the child at a flat in Gorgie on 15 or 16 March 2018.
Elliot had denied the charges and lodged a special defence of incrimination maintaining that if the assaults were committed, it was not by him, but by the child's mother.
The High Court in Edinburgh trial was halted after two days.