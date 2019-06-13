Amber weather warning downgraded to yellow

A Met Office weather warning for south east Scotland has been downgraded from amber to yellow.

Heavy rain had been forecast for Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, sparking fears that it could cause flooding and "hazardous" conditions for drivers.

However, the alert has now been reduced to a less severe yellow warning.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Edinburgh, down the east coast to Scarborough.

East Lothian Council confirmed two areas of flooding concern.

Sandbags are being put down at Biel Burn in West Barns outside Dunbar and at The Nungate Bridge in Haddington as The Tyne river is continuing to rise with a peak estimated time of 13:00.

Debris of considerable size is also washing down The Tyne river in Haddington.

Image copyright Jill MacKay Image caption Large pieces of debris are being washed down the River Tyne in Haddington

Another yellow warning covers parts of Wales, Liverpool and Manchester.

The alert warns of potential flooding in homes and interruption to services.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued four flood warnings which cover Haddington and three locations in the Scottish Borders.

Image copyright Jill Mackay Image caption Sandbags are being put down at The Nungate Bridge in Haddington as The Tyne river is continuing to rise

Mark Franklin, Sepa flood duty manager said: "Persistent and heavy rainfall has resulted in a risk of river and surface water flooding in south-east Scotland this morning and into this afternoon.

"The rainfall is heaviest over high ground in East Lothian and eastern areas of the Scottish Borders.

"This may result in travel disruption and flooding of properties and infrastructure in these areas. The rain will spread westwards later today becoming lighter on Thursday afternoon and evening.

"We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and take care when travelling in south-east Scotland due to the risk of flooding impacts."

Meanwhile, two sailors were rescued form a yacht which ran into difficulty in bad weather off Shetland.

The crew members on the Saint Ali were flown to Sumburgh by the coastguard helicopter. Their yacht is being towed to Norway by a cargo boat.