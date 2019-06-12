Image copyright Met Office

The Met Office has issued an amber alert, warning of a danger to life from floodwaters caused by heavy rain.

The warning comes into affect at midnight and will last until 15:00 on Thursday, covering Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office said heavy rain could lead to a risk of travel disruption and flooding for homes and businesses.

A wider yellow warning is also in force from Edinburgh, through Newcastle, to Scarborough in England.

Forecasters are predicting that 30-50mm of rain is expected in southeast Scotland, with 80-100mm of rain likely to fall over higher ground.

The Met Office said that fast flowing or deep floodwater was likely in some areas, causing a danger to life.

It also said delays and cancellations to public transport was likely as were road closures.

Under a yellow warning heavy rain could cause power cuts and flooding to homes.