Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mhari O'Neill's body was discovered on Edinburgh's Calton Hill last year

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old found dead at an Edinburgh landmark.

Mhari O'Neill, from Willowbrae, was found dead on Calton Hill on 8 December 2018.

Her body was found by a member of the public at about 06:30 after she had been reported missing in the early hours.

An 18-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland, said: "Our sympathies remain with Mhari's family at this time.

"We will now begin the work to prepare this case for court and I would like to thank all members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation."