Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man injured in attack outside Jack Kane Centre in Edinburgh

  • 10 June 2019
Jack Kane Centre in Edinburgh Image copyright Google

A man is in hospital after being attacked outside an Edinburgh leisure centre.

The 28-year-old sustained serious injuries in the attack at the Jack Kane Centre in Niddrie Mains Road at about 17:45 on Sunday.

The entrance to the centre was closed and locals reported armed police at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites