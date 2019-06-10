Man injured in attack outside Jack Kane Centre in Edinburgh
10 June 2019
A man is in hospital after being attacked outside an Edinburgh leisure centre.
The 28-year-old sustained serious injuries in the attack at the Jack Kane Centre in Niddrie Mains Road at about 17:45 on Sunday.
The entrance to the centre was closed and locals reported armed police at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack to contact them.