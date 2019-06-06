The huge coal storage bunker at the closed Longannet Power Station in Fife has been demolished in a series of controlled explosions.

Charges were used to blow down the site's disused bunker bay .

Officials from the site's owner, ScottishPower, said there was some burning afterwards, but this was expected.

They also said some remaining coal dust resulted in dark smoke being visible locally.

Coal generation

Longannet was closed in 2016 as part of commitment by both ScottishPower and parent company Iberdrola to rely less on fossil fuels.

With demolition work still ongoing, over 28,000 tonnes of material removed from site so far, with 98.5% of this being recovered and recycled.

ScottishPower recently became the first integrated energy company in the UK to shift completely from coal and gas generation to 100% renewable energy.

Globally parent company Iberdrola aims to reduce emissions by 30% by 2020, and 50% by 2030 compared to 2007 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it attended following reports of a fire at the power station shortly before 15:00

"Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the scene, where firefighters were met by a small fire involving felt located upon the roof of a building," the spokesman said.

"Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."