Biker and pedestrian injured in crash in Edinburgh
- 6 June 2019
A motorcyclist and pedestrian have been seriously injured in a collision in Edinburgh.
The crash took place at about 07:40 on Ferry Road, near the Morrisons store.
The male pedestrian and the female biker were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where the man is being treated for a hand injury and the woman is being treated for an ankle injury.
Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The road was closed for a short period of time.