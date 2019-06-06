Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist and pedestrian have been seriously injured in a collision in Edinburgh.

The crash took place at about 07:40 on Ferry Road, near the Morrisons store.

The male pedestrian and the female biker were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where the man is being treated for a hand injury and the woman is being treated for an ankle injury.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The road was closed for a short period of time.