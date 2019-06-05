Image copyright NCA

A man has appeared in court following the recovery of two firearms and ammunition in Kirkcaldy.

It comes after officers searched two properties in Cook Street in the Dysart area of the town last Friday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and subsequently appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The search was carried out by the Organised Crime Partnership - a joint operation involving Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It operates under the direction of the Lord Advocate and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Prohibited weaponry

Det Ch Insp Graeme Naysmith said: "The recovery of two further firearms, and now 15 in total across Scotland since September 2018, shows the continued effectiveness of the OCP in tackling the importation and sale of prohibited weaponry.

"Working with our partners across the UK and abroad to proactively target those who attempt to jeopardise the safety of our communities will continue to be treated as a top priority."