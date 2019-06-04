Dog lead warning after swan attacks

Image copyright Scottish SPCA

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on leads around wildlife following a spate of attacks on swans.

It comes after a swan was mauled at Straiton Pond Nature Reserve in Midlothian and another also had to be put down after being bitten at Victoria Park in Glasgow.

The Scottish SPCA said the birds would have been in "immense pain" and warned owners to keep dogs under control.

The animal charity is appealing for witnesses to the attacks.

Animal welfare officer Aidan McIver said the charity was alerted to the injured male swan in Victoria Park in Glasgow on 24 May.

'Puncture wounds'

He said: "A concerned member of the public had contacted us after finding the bird with significant puncture wounds under both wings and bleeding from the mouth.

"He was also unable to walk on his right leg. The injuries were consistent with a dog attack.

"The swan would have experienced immense pain and suffering due to the severity of the wounds. After seeking veterinary advice, the sad decision was made to put the swan to sleep."