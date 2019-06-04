Image copyright New Ingliston Ltd Image caption The site lies between the airport and the RBS headquarters at Gogarburn

A 250-acre site with planning permission to build offices, shops, leisure space, hotels and homes next to Edinburgh Airport is up for sale.

The International Business Gateway, which has been talked about for more than a decade, is planned for the site between the Hilton Hotel and the A8.

New Ingliston Ltd owns 205 acres of the site with Murray Estates and FSH Airport Services owning the rest.

It has been likened to thriving districts in Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

Roddie Paterson, managing director of New Ingliston Ltd whose 205 acre part of the site is called Edinburgh 205, said: "Edinburgh 205 offers an unrivalled opportunity to open up the west of the capital and create an outstanding vibrant urban hub for working, living and leisure, rivalling Orestad in Copenhagen or in the Zuidas area of Amsterdam.

"Undoubtedly it's the best development site in Scotland and is strategically important for both Edinburgh and for Scotland.

"As an allocated site located outside of the UNESCO World Heritage restrictions in Edinburgh and with the public transport infrastructure already in place, it now offers the perfect opportunity for the ultimate developer to take on this blank canvas and shape it to their final vision."