Edinburgh has seen a 32% rise in the number of school uniform grants from the council.

Latest figures show there were 4,339 grants awarded for school clothing in 2018 compared with 3,281 the year before.

Grants have also risen to £100 per pupil - up from £43 for primary pupils and £50 for high school children.

A charity has also reported a big increase in requests for help from parents struggling to afford uniforms.

The Edinburgh School Uniform Bank said it had received 472 applications compared with 233 over the same period last year.

Referrals were made by head teachers and social workers for a variety of reasons including families suffering the effects of domestic violence, low income and benefit problems.

Going without

Julia Grindley, Edinburgh School Uniform Bank trustee, said: "Any child going to school in the 'wrong' clothes is vulnerable to stigma, lack of confidence, social exclusion and poor engagement with school.

"Edinburgh School Uniform Bank seeks to tackle these issues early by providing new school uniform as well as essentials like school bags and stationery.

"Every child and young person deserves the chance to go into school with their heads held high, fitting in with their peers and ready to do their best.

"We need the support of the local community to make sure that every child in Edinburgh has someone buying a new set of school uniform for them. Nobody should have to go without."

The charity is asking local families and businesses to "sponsor a child" by buying a back-to-school set of uniform.