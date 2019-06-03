Image copyright Carol Purcell Image caption The alarm was raised shortly before 22:00 on Monday

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which broke out in a laundrette in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised by residents in Raeburn Place, near Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground, at 21:54 on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three fire engines and an aerial appliance were in attendance.



Residents in flats above the shop are being evacuated but no casualties have been reported.

Carol Purcell, 49, who lives in a flat opposite the laundrette, said: "There is smoke pouring out of chimneys of flats so the fire must be through the whole flats and I can hear a guy shouting for everyone to get out."