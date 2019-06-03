Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man in court after stabbing near Edinburgh castle

  • 3 June 2019
Paul Smith and police at the scene Image copyright PA
Image caption Paul Smith died after the incident on Thursday afternoon

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man near Edinburgh Castle.

University graduate Paul Smith, 28, was found fatally injured in a stabbing in Johnston Terrace on Thursday.

George McAdam, 40, was remanded in custody after a brief appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, accused of his murder.

No plea was offered and the case was continued for further inquiry.

