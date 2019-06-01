Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have informed Mr Hutchison's family about the discovery

Police searching for a missing man in Midlothian discovered a body in a wheelie bin, BBC Scotland understands.

A major search involving a police helicopter and a dog unit was launched after Tony Hutchison, 49, was reported missing in Gorebridge on 23 May.

Human remains were discovered in a bin in the village's Jubilee Crescent area at about 19:10 on Thursday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed of the discovery.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public as part of their ongoing investigations.

Image caption The body was found on Thursday evening

Det Insp Grant Durie, of the major investigation team (MIT), said: "At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

"I'd encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

"Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may have information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Image caption Part of Jubilee Crescent has been cordoned off by police

Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales, area commander for Midlothian, added: "A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

"We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

"Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer."