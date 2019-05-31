Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Smith died after the incident on Thursday afternoon

A man has been charged over the murder of a 28-year-old who died after being stabbed with scissors during an attack in a street near Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Johnston Terrace at about 13:50 on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road remain closed while investigations continue into the incident.

Police Scotland said it was an isolated incident and that the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Det Insp Bob Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this time."

Ch Insp David Robertson, area commander for the city centre, added: "We understand the shock and distress this type of incident can cause to the local community.

"Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area in the coming days to engage with the public and provide necessary support."