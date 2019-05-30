Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

A segregated cycle route is set to be built in Edinburgh from George Street to the Meadows to help "create a capital fit for the future".

Residents can take part in a public consultation on the proposals.

It covers Hanover Street, the Mound, Bank Street, George IV Bridge, Candlemaker Row, Forrest Road, Bristo Place and Teviot Place.

The plans include wider pavements, new public spaces and pedestrian priority on Forrest Road and Candlemaker Row.

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Forrest Road will be pedestrianised

Karen Doran, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment vice convener, said: "We've made it clear that we need to make significant changes to the way we use our streets if we are to create a capital fit for the future - and these proposals demonstrate the kind of accessible, people-focused city we want to develop.

"People have already told us about the improvements they want to see along the route between the Meadows and George Street, which have been reflected in our designs.

"We want to make sure we continue to involve the public as we move forward with proposals, so I would encourage anyone interested to have their say as part of our consultation."

A series of outdoor public events will let people meet the project team and find out more about proposals and will take place.