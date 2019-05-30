Beekeepers across Scotland have been urged to be vigilant for signs of a disease after an outbreak was found in an apiary in West Lothian.

A case of European Foulbrood (EFB) was confirmed following laboratory diagnosis by Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (Sasa).

It is a disease that spreads between hives, mainly by beekeepers, their tools and contaminated equipment.

The spread can be prevented by good hygiene and beekeeping.

Sheila Voas, Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland said: "This confirmation of EFB in Scottish bees is a timely reminder that bee farmers and beekeepers should be vigilant for signs of diseases as they go through their hives, they should maintain good husbandry practices at all times and notify any suspicion of disease to Scottish government bee inspectors."