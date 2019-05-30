Image copyright Police Scotland

A search is under way for an Edinburgh schoolboy who has been missing for three days.

Aaron Strachan, 14, was last seen near Craigmillar Park at 16:15 on Monday.

The young athlete, who runs for Edinburgh Athletic Club, is white, of slim build, 5ft 10in and has curly brown hair and braces on his teeth.

When last seen he was wearing black Adidas joggers, a light-grey puffer-style jacket and a green Under Armour hoodie.

He is also known to have two small rucksacks and a sleeping bag in his possession.

Anyone with information should contact police.