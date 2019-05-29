Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

A book has been returned to an Edinburgh library 42 years after it was borrowed.

The daughter of the original borrower has just handed it into Fountainbridge library despite it being due back on 12 March 1977.

The novel, The Olmec Head by David Westheimer, was 15,417 days overdue - believed to be a record for the city's library service.

It accrued a £77 fine but the library waived it as a goodwill gesture.

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Ian Perry, City of Edinburgh Council's education convener, told the BBC Scotland news website: "Our library staff couldn't believe their eyes when the lady came in with this long overdue book.

"You occasionally get books returned after a year or two but 42 years - some 15,417 days - must be some kind of record and shows how much Edinburgh citizens love their libraries!

"Most people might feel a bit guilty about a late book or not even bother to return one so we're delighted it is now back in our hands.

"This kind-hearted gesture also acts as a gentle reminder to anyone who has any overdue books not to be afraid of handing them back - in this unique case we didn't feel it was appropriate to impose the £77 fine and waived it as gesture of goodwill."