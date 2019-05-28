A man who was killed in a crash on the M90 near Kelty in Fife has been named by police.

Michael Little, 42, from High Valleyfield in Fife, was the driver of a Skoda Fabia which was travelling northbound before leaving the road between junctions 4 and 5 on Sunday.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the northbound carriageway at about 07:00.

Mr Little's passenger was seriously injured in the crash.