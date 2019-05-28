Man killed in early-morning M90 crash named
A man who was killed in a crash on the M90 near Kelty in Fife has been named by police.
Michael Little, 42, from High Valleyfield in Fife, was the driver of a Skoda Fabia which was travelling northbound before leaving the road between junctions 4 and 5 on Sunday.
The one-vehicle accident happened on the northbound carriageway at about 07:00.
Mr Little's passenger was seriously injured in the crash.