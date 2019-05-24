Image copyright Just Eat Cycles

More than 100 hire bikes in Edinburgh have been damaged by vandals.

The 500-strong fleet of cycles has been reduced to about 300 as there are always a number of bikes out of service while repairs are carried out.

Vandals have been rocking the bikes that lock using phones, until they break. Other bikes are secured in docking stations.

In February, about 25 bikes were seriously damaged - some by fire - and 10 were stolen.

Charles Graham, general manager of Just Eat Cycles, said: "We are continually reviewing the security around our stations and monitoring CCTV coverage in order to reduce rates of vandalism.

"In order to avoid future damage to the front wheel locking mechanism we are strengthening the lock arm on all of the bikes in our fleet."

Karen Doran, City of Edinburgh Council transport and environment vice convener, said: "Vandalism of any form is unacceptable, and to purposely damage bikes meant for the use and enjoyment of the public is particularly disappointing.

"Edinburgh cycle hire bikes are a great way for people to explore the city, encouraging healthy, active travel, so I hope to see the bikes repaired and back in use soon."