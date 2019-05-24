Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was forced at knifepoint from Kirkland Road to an area of waste ground at Laird Avenue

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman at knifepoint in Fife.

The incident happened in Kirkland Road in Methil at about 20:00 on 29 January. The victim, who was 20, was threatened and forced to an area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue.

Police said it had been a complex investigation and thanked local people for their "support and cooperation".

A 14-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a complex investigation and we've been committed to conducting thorough and extensive inquiries since this was reported.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Methil for their support and cooperation with officers throughout this."