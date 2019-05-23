Image copyright RZSS

Edinburgh Zoo has announced the death of its male Sumatran tiger, Jambi.

Staff said the 16-year-old had been suffering from age-related health issues and a decision was taken to "put him to sleep" so he did not suffer.

Jambi arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2015 after moving from Berlin Zoo. His death follows that of his mate Baginda, who died at the zoo in December 2017.

Sumatran tigers are currently listed as critically endangered, with fewer than 400 thought to remain in the wild.

In a statement posted on its website, Edinburgh Zoo said "everyone was saddened" by Jambi's loss.

It added: "Jambi was the oldest male Sumatran tiger known to us and had been experiencing health issues related to his age.

"Taking into account his quality of life and wellbeing, our veterinary team advised that Jambi should be put to sleep to ensure he did not suffer."

Only one Sumatran tiger is now housed at the zoo - a two-year-old female named Dharma who arrived from Fota Wildlife Park last month.

Jambi last hit the headlines in 2017 when pictures were released of him enjoying a three-tiered cardboard birthday cake filled with treats.