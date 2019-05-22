Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ryanair extended its sympathies to the passenger's family. Stock image.

A passenger has died at Majorca's Palma Airport after falling ill on a plane which was bound for Edinburgh.

The Ryanair flight was delayed ahead of take-off just after 12:00 local time. It eventually left three hours later.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "Paramedics boarded the aircraft after medical assistance was requested but the customer sadly passed away.

"Ryanair extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved and is providing any assistance required."

The airline said it was unable to give any further details on the passenger.