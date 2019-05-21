Image copyright Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home Image caption Star has spent most of its life at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

A dog dubbed the unluckiest in Scotland has finally found a home after spending five years in an animal shelter.

Star, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Staffie, has lived most of its life at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Police officers had found the badly-neglected dog tied up behind a derelict building in July 2013.

Star has now been placed with Graeme Webb, from Hawick in the Borders, after rescue staff launched a social media campaign.

Mr Webb, a professional photographer, said: "After seeing Star was still available after thousands and thousands of social media views, I thought to myself, 'why is no one taking him?'.

"So I decided I'd go and see him for myself. When I saw how happy and friendly he was, I decided he was the one for me."

Image copyright Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Image caption Star had been badly neglected before being found by police officers

Following several visits with Star, the shelter's kennel staff were convinced it was a perfect match and so the rehoming process began.

Mr Webb added: "When he arrived home he was a bit stressed, so that first night I slept on sofa and Star slept on his bed next to the sofa.

"Since then I've slept in my own bed and Star has claimed the sofa as his.

"He settled in quite quickly really. After a few days, he was more relaxed, but he is still reactive to other dogs, so we've been avoiding them as much as possible."

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, from the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said staff "couldn't be happier that Star has finally found his forever family".

She said: "To see the way he looks at his new dad with such trust and love makes the long search for Star worth it."