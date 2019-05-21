'Psychopathic sexual predator' jailed for life

Image caption Bryan Grimes carried out the abuse in Fife and Ayrshire between 1975 and 2017

A paedophile who preyed on children as young as four over a 44-year period has been jailed for life.

Bryan Grimes, 58, from Leven in Fife, was described in court documents as an "incorrigible, psychopathic sexual predator".

He was convicted of attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl and sexually assaulting five others and one boy.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he had blamed his victims for the abuse, in one instance claiming "she started it".

Grimes was convicted of nine sexual offences, including attempted rape and lewd and libidinous practices - committed in Anstruther, Methil, Leven, and Cumnock between 1975 and 2017.

'Callous individual'

The court was told that the offences came to light after a report was received by Police Scotland's National Child Abuse Investigation Unit in Fife in October 2017.

Grimes admitted during his own evidence at an earlier trial at the High Court in Livingston that he had twice kissed one of the under-age girls on her face and touched her sexually.

He also admitted touching another girl, but had denied some of the more serious allegations.

During sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow, the court was told that Grimes had a previous conviction from 1995 for sexually abusing two children.

Defence QC Mark Stewart said: "He admitted certain matters and appreciates he has been convicted of the remainder.

"He maintains his right to dispute his guilt. However, he is prepared to undergo any necessary treatment and courses."

Placing Grimes on the lifelong restriction order, and ordering him to serve at least six years behind bars, Judge Lady Rae told him it would be up to the Parole Board to decide if he was ever to be released.

Bravery of victims

She added: "You are a man who groomed children. You manipulated them and those who cared for them.

"You are a callous individual who has no remorse for what you have done. Many of your victims have suffered psychological problems.

"You deny the most serious parts of the offences.

"Astonishingly, you blame some of the children for your conduct."

Following the sentencing, Det Insp Craig Watson from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit paid tribute to the bravery of the victims who had come forward.

He added: "Due to the risk he poses to the public, Grimes received an Order for Life Long Restriction, which means he will only be released at the end of the sentence when authorities are completely satisfied that he is safe to do so.

"In all cases of child abuse, Police Scotland will always conduct a thorough and robust investigation, no matter how long ago the crimes occurred."