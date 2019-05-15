Man in hospital with facial injuries after attack in Edinburgh
- 15 May 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man who was taken to hospital with facial injuries in Edinburgh.
The 21-year-old man was assaulted at about 22:25 on Tuesday in St Stephen Street.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had been arrested.
Police are appealing for witnesses and people with "any relevant information" to come forward.