CCTV issued over race attack on teenager in Edinburgh
- 14 May 2019
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a schoolboy was racially abused and physically attacked in Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old was on a school trip when it happened on 25 April.
The racial abuse was directed at a group of teenagers before the boy was hit on the head, injuring his face.
At the time of the incident the man was wearing a white fur-lined denim jacket and black Armani T-shirt with a white EA logo on the front.