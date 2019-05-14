Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption At the time of the incident the man was wearing a white fur-lined denim jacket and black Armani t-shirt with a white EA logo on the front

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a schoolboy was racially abused and physically attacked in Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old was on a school trip when it happened on 25 April.

The racial abuse was directed at a group of teenagers before the boy was hit on the head, injuring his face.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a white fur-lined denim jacket and black Armani T-shirt with a white EA logo on the front.