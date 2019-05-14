Image copyright Google

A man who exposed himself to two children in a West Lothian cemetery is being sought by police.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Sunday in Manse Road, Whitburn.

A 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were out walking when a man approached and exposed himself to them.

He is white, 30-40 years old, about 6ft, of slim build with shoulder-length grey straggly hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing dirty and unkempt clothing.

He was wearing a dark coloured zip up hooded top and trousers, black trainers and a black rucksack.

Det Con Jo McCall, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening ordeal for two young people, which left them upset, though, thankfully, uninjured.

"We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in Manse Road or Longridge Road areas during the evening of Sunday, May 12th and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us.

"I would also request that any passing motorists with dash-cams attached to their vehicles to check the footage as they may have recorded the suspect and if you believe it's captured anything relevant then please contact police immediately."