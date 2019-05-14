Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Livingston sex attack on 13-year-old

  • 14 May 2019
The Centre, Livingston Image copyright Google

A man has been charged over the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in a West Lothian shopping centre.

The attack is alleged to have happened in Poundland within The Centre in Livingston on Saturday 27 April.

The attacker ran off into the mall.

A 47-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday 21 May.

